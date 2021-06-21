Bruce J. “Burly” Davis, 59, of Elkhart, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully within the comfort of his Elkhart home on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 9:37 a.m.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1961, in Elkhart to the late William M. and Bonnie J. (Henninger) Davis, and is currently survived by his lovely significant other, Jo Markley, who survives at home. He is a graduate of Elkhart Central High School and University of Indianapolis with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
