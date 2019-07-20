BRUCE E. TEAL March 6, 1952 - July 19, 2019

NAPPANEE — Bruce Edgar Teal, 67, of Nappanee, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence after a long illness.
He was born March 6, 1952, in Elkhart, to John and Charlotte “Jane” (Raymond) Teal.
Bruce grew up in this area and was a graduate of Concord High School.
He served in the U. S. Navy and retired from service in 1993. During his military career, he served in Vietnam and was a recipient of four bronze stars and received a presidential unit citation and meritorious unit citation.
After his retirement from the service, he moved to Nappanee in 1994.
On July 15, 2006, he married Tammy (Truex) Young in Nappanee. Bruce also was a truck driver. He loved bowling and reading. He also enjoyed golf and Nascar racing. He adored his grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Tammy; daughters Tracy (Fred) Lee of Whitestown, Kelly (Jason) Riegsecker of Wakarusa, Kristen Benett of Dunlap, Lindsay Young of Nappanee; son Travis (Shelbie) Young of Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren Brittany Lee, Jessica Lee, Caitlyn Riegsicker, Colin Riegsecker, Jaxon Brock, Corby Bennett and McCaila Nisley; and his brother, Paul Teal of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Edgar Jr and brothers Mike and John Teal.
According to Bruce’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Military services by Nappanee American Legion will take place after service.
