BRUCE A. TROYER Jan. 16, 1945 - July 6, 2019

ELKHART — Bruce Alan Troyer, 74, of Elkhart, formerly of Indianapolis, passed Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Elkhart Center for Hospice.
He was born, in Marion, the son of Byron L. and Ina (Holland) Troyer of Greentown. He had lived in this area since 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Levitz), daughter Nichole (Michael) Wenzlick of Camby, Indiana and twin sister Arlene (Richard) Rees of North Carolina.
Also surviving are stepdaughters Laura Dixon (Lelan Moulton) of Elkhart, Monette Collard of Indianapolis and Rhonda Collard of Florida.
Two grandchildren, Faith and Melissa Wenzlick, also survive.
Bruce was a civil engineer and worked for INDOT/ Greenfield Construction for 43 years, retiring in 2011.
He had many interests and friends.
He was a Mason, an avid reader, very knowledgeable, interested in many things including, anything to do with racing, history, muscle cars, Civil War re-enactment and eating.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place.
Family and friends are invited to meet at his favorite place at 3 p.m the Elkhart Cracker-Barrel July 27, where he will treat for the last time. Please RSVP to: 8Phyllis13@gmail.com
Memorial remembrances in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Elkhart Center for Hospice.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
