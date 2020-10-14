ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brian Noren was born on Sept. 5, 1960, at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, Washington. He weighed anchor for his final voyage from this Earth on Sept. 21, 2020, at age 60.
He is survived by son Nicholas of Dunedin; his parents, Rees and Connie of Madeira Beach; his brothers Jeffery of Clearwater, and Bradley and sister-in-law April of Edgewater, Maryland.
