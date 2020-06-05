ELKHART — Visitation for Brian K. Lochmandy will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon with Father Jason Freiburger officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Lochmandy, 73, of Elkhart, died on Tuesday, March 24, at home surrounded by his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
