BRENT J. MARTIN July 27, 1958 - July 27, 2019

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Brent J. Martin, 61, was surrounded by his family Saturday, July 27, 2019, when he went to be with his Heavenly Father.
He was born July 27, 1958, in Elkhart, to Donald and Mary (Fuzzell) Martin.
Surviving are his parents; two sisters, Karen (Rick) Freedline and Wanda (Frank) Cataldo; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Harry.
Brent worked at such places as Honey R.V., Esquire Vans, was a bell maker at Vincent Bach, Conn-Selmer, E.K. Blessing and owned Martin Hydroseeding.
Brent was a master carpenter and even re-built his own home on the lake.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time with family and friends fishing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 7 p.m. celebration of life service Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Presiding will be Pastor Tim Burchill from Trinity on Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Three Rivers Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.