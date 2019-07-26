BRENT J. BOYER Feb. 20,1960 - July 13, 2019

GLEN ROCK, N. J. — Brent J. Boyer, 59, of Glen Rock, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Raised in Elkhart, he resided in Glen Rock for the past 26 years.
He graduated and earned a master’s degree from the University of Rochester; he is also a CFA Charter holder.
Brent was a vice president in Risk Management with J.P. Morgan Chase in Jersey City.
He was a member of the Community Church of Glen Rock.
Brent always enjoyed taking on large, seemingly impossibly projects.
He completed three New York City marathons, hiked volcanoes and glaciers, organized expeditions for Boy Scout Troop No. 13, built a hovercraft, and constructed a two-tier model train town that he assembled every year for Christmas (encompassing half the living room).
He also enjoyed sailing, kayaking, skiing, and traveling with his family.
Beloved husband of Linda (Addison) Boyer; loving and devoted father of Drew, Lindsay, and Eric Boyer; cherished son of Ernest Boyer and his late wife Erna (Sprung) Boyer; dear brother of Beth Wyatt and her husband Michael; adored brother-in-law of Len and Carole Addison; dear uncle of Toni Wyatt, Neal and Emily Addison.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Community Church of Glen Rock, 354 Rock Road, Glen Rock, NJ 07452.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brent Boyer may be made to Friends of Glen Rock Arboretum (FOGRA) at https://www.thielkearboretum.org/ways-to-donate.html.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.