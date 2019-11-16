BRENDA G. GROTRIAN Sept. 26, 1943 - Nov. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Brenda Gail Grotrian, 76, Elkhart, died at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Cuzco, to Ollie and Ermal (Wagoner) Hardin.
On June 30, 1963, she married Carlton D. Grotrian.
Surviving are her husband, Carlton of Elkhart; daughters Karla (Doug) Neeld of Carmel and Lisa (Scott) Dozier of Elkhart; grandchildren Elliot Neeld, Drew Ramer, Natalie Neeld, Jarrod (Kiara) Rickey, Brice Rickey, Kylee Dozier and Sarah Neeld; great-grandchildren Kiera, Kaylee, Leobardo, Chosen and Dalia; and a sister, Carolyn Sue (Mike) Wheeler of Goshen.
Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Ollie Jr. Hardin, Ann Lorey, Jean Nolan, Kenneth Paul Hardin, Robert Hardin, Eva Lou Kern, Marilyn Whitehead and Cheryl Young.
Brenda was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, gardening and nature.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 18548 C.R. 18, Goshen.
Pastor Andrew Wollman will officiate and burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
