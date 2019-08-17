BRANDON HOPKINS Nov. 15, 1973 - Aug. 15, 2019

GOSHEN — Brandon Hopkins, 45, of Goshen, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1973, in Mishawaka, to Vernon and Judy (Holland) Hopkins.
On Oct. 4, 2002, in Elkhart, he married Michelle L. Cripe. She survives along with a son, Colin Hopkins at home; his mother, Judy Hopkins of Bristol; a brother, Travis (Tammy) Hopkins of Bristol; one nephew Dylan Hopkins; and two nieces Paige and Natalie Hopkins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Hopkins.
Brandon graduated in 1992 from Northridge High School and attended Vincennes University and IUSB.
He was a member of the Riverview General Baptist Church and served the church as a deacon for nine years and he also ran the sound board at the church.
Brandon truly loved his family and his church family.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday and from 11 until noon on Monday at the Riverview General Baptist Church, 1201 E. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Aug. 19, at the church.
Pastor Rick Pirtle will preside and burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery in Bristol.
Immediately following the committal in the cemetery there will be a meal served at the church.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the church.
