BRANDIE R. SWINDLE Jan. 1, 1972 - July 31, 2019

ELKHART — Brandie R. Swindle, 47, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 1, 1972, in Elkhart.
Surviving are three children, LaCole (Cody) Bennett, Kierston (Brian) Charles and Graylin (Kelsey) McElhaney; parents Ricky (Carol) Stevens and Judith (Duane) McCloughan; three grandchildren, Stella, Dominic and Cayden; five siblings, Tracey Bishop, Carie Martin, Robert Lloyd, Beth McCloughan and Chris McCloughan; great-grandparents,Harold (Flora) Rose and Phyllis (Danny) Kinard; and numerous other family members.
Brandie had a big heart, a caring soul and loved to live life to its fullest.
Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren; whom she loved very much.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life gathering will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hilton Garden Inn, 3401 Plaza Court, Elkhart.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Brandie’s Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/1pnt392plc to help the family offset expenses.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
