BRADY A. PARSONS April 23, 2004 - July 31, 2019

ELKHART — Brady A. Parsons, 15, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 23, 2004, in Mishawaka, to Jason Parsons and Beth Miller.
Brady attended school at Jimtown High School.
He enjoyed basketball, computer games, swimming, making music and most of all spending time with family and friends. He had a special bond with his dog, Bugsy.
Brady is survived by his mother, Beth (Mike) Sinozich of Elkhart; father Jason Parson of Kentucky; brothers Cooper Gramm and Keegan Kovach, both of Elkhart; grandparents James (Mittie) Miller of Granger; aunts and uncles Laura (Andy) Hibshman of Elkhart, Doug Miller of Granger and Maggie Payne of Mishawaka; cousins; and many friends.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Highway, Osceola. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
To share a remembrance of Brady or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.