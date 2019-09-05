BONNIE L. BARRINGER March 19, 1949 - Sept. 3, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Bonnie L. Barringer, 70, of Edwardsburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born March 19, 1949, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Willard E. and Betty B. (Gushwa) Rick.
She married Stephen Zellers who preceded her in death. She then married James Barringer on Oct. 25, 2003.
She is survived by her husband, James Barringer; her son, Jason (Sara) Zellers of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Emma and Hannah Zellers and Daniel Nacci; sister Cathie (David) Pfaff of Elkhart; and two brothers, Kevin (Ann) Rick of Elkhart and Aaron (Mary Katherine) Rick of Enterprise, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Laurie Rick.
Bonnie graduated from Elkhart High School in 1969 and had worked for Coachmen Industries and Delphi both in Elkhart.
She retired from the Side Door Deli at Martin’s at Cobblestone.
Bonnie enjoyed bowling and playing and watching softball. She was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Visitation for Bonnie will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart, where her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Her brother, Kevin Rick will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the Barringer family at the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.