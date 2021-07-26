Bonnie Jo Darling Allen, 81, of the Washington, D.C., area, passed away Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born March 11, 1939, in Elkhart, Indiana. She attended DePauw 1957-61. She was an accomplished musician, and very much enjoyed playing the viola. While at DePauw she was an active member of the Alpha Chi sorority. While a student at DePauw she was chosen to be the Old Gold Day queen in 1960. Also at DePauw she met Joseph P. Allen (DPU ’59), and they were married July 11, 1961. She was a school teacher for several years and then converted to be a loving mother of two.
