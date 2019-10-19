BONNIE J. RODERICK Feb. 10, 1946 - Oct. 18, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Bonnie J. Roderick, 73, of Middlebury, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with her husband by her side at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
She was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Topeka, to Raymond H. and Lydia Mae (Yoder) Eash.
On Aug. 22, 1964, at First Mennonite Church in Middlebury she married Harry T. Roderick, he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, Scott A. Roderick of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Christopher T. “Chris” Roderick of Elkhart; and granddaughter, Tasha R. Drake of South Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ernie and Earlin Eash.
Bonnie was a 1964 graduate of Middlebury High School.
She enjoyed cooking and had worked for several years as a cook with the Northridge School System and for 14 years at the Hilltop Restaurant.
She was a 2006 graduate of Ivy Tech College earning her degree as a certified medical assistant; a degree that she used for more than 10 years while working for Beacon Health.
Her biggest love in life was working with people and encouraging them.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at River Of Life Fellowship Church, 11162 S. R. 120 Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Rick Lambright. Burial will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
Memorials contributions may be given to Faith Mission.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
