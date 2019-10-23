BONNIE J. NEFF May 23, 1945 - Oct. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Bonnie J. Neff, 74, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born May 23, 1945, in Elkhart.
Bonnie was raised by her grandparents on Grant Street and her grandma was her best friend.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean (Al) Prouty and maternal grandparents, Vernon and Daisy Miller.
On July 5, 1975, in Elkhart , she married John A. Neff; he survives along with two children, Renee (Bryan) Berry and John E. (Heather) Neff and four grandchildren, Jack Berry, Benjamin Berry, Jasmine Neff and Sawyer Neff.
Bonnie worked as a bookkeeper for CG Conn and St. Joseph Valley Bank. She also worked for Dick Choler Cars for 30 years.
She was a member of Credit Women International.
Bonnie and John were members of Concord Adult Booster Club for more than 27 years. In 2016, they were inducted into the Concord Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bonnie always has a smile on her face and loved giving hugs.
She loved being a full-time grandma and was so proud to be called Aunt Bonnie
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.
Presiding will be Pastor Dwayne Runkle from Maple Grove Church of Brethren.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please, send memorial contributions to the Elkhart Hospice House.
