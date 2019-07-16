ELKHART — Bonita M. Bickerton-Harris, 47, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Elkhart on Dec. 17, 1971, to the late Delmar D. and Kandis (Fletcher) Went and is survived by her sons Michael and Daniel Bickerton; former spouse John (Denise) Bickerton and brother David Went. His stepmother, B.J. Teige-Went, and her fiancée, Clyde “Nate” Piggie Jr., survive as well.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place with the assistance of Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart. No immediate services have been planned.
Bonita worked in many area legal, financial and medical business offices as a receptionist, data entry clerk and secretary. She had also worked for the Chicago-area Bar (legal) Association in her earlier years. She enjoyed spending time with her two sons as well as traveling, reading, making pillows and blankets, and rooting for her beloved Louisville Cardinals.
