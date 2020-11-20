ELKHART — Bobby McCarley Steward, lovingly know as Sonny or Bobby Lee, was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Benton County, Mississippi, to Jimmy B. Steward and Lucille (McCarley) Lake, who preceded him in death.
Bobby was raised in Collierville, Tennessee, and later found his way to make a life in Elkhart. He was employed at HacKney Pipe for 33 years before retiring. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and always wearing a baseball cap.
