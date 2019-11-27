BOBBY E. COOK Feb. 9, 1933 - Nov. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Bobby E. Cook, 86, of Elkhart County, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Eastlake Nursing & Rehabilitation of Elkhart.
He was born Feb. 9, 1933, to Russell and Helen (Hayes) Cook and is survived by six children, Tim Cook of Nappanee, Twila (Gary) Metz of Plymouth, Trudy Cook of Nappanee, Rhonda Karnes of Mitchell, Ron (Randy) Cook of South Bend and Roy (Audrey) Cook of Mooresburg, Tennessee, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by sisters Nancy Bishop and Ruth Bohanan.
Bobby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1955.
He enjoyed horses, western movies, parades/fairs, watermelon runs, strawberry milkshakes, working in the garden, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two wives; three sons; one daughter; sisters; daughter in law; brothers; and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - noon Monday, Dec. 2, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 S. R. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Jaree Kratzer officiating. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nappanee American Legion Post 154, 201 W. Lincoln St., Nappanee, IN 46550.
