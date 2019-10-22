BLAINE E. STAUFFER Sept. 19, 2016 - Oct. 19, 2019

NAPPANEE — Blaine Edward Stauffer, 3, of Nappanee, died at 5:57 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
He was born Sept. 19, 2016, in Goshen, to James and Janette (Martin) Stauffer.
Surviving are his parents, James and Janette Stauffer; five siblings, Marissa, Delphine, Rosene, Bradley, Jolen Stauffer, all of Nappanee; grandparents Marlene Martin of Goshen, William and Beverly Stauffer of New Paris; and great-grandmother, Margaret Ramer of New Paris.
Preceding him in death were his grandpa, Carl Martin; uncle Edward Martin; great-grandparents Caleb and Elsie Stauffer, Maynard and Leona Martin, Roy and Mary Elizabeth Ramer and James Ramer.
Blaine was a member of the Wisler Mennonite Church.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Harrison Christian School, 64784 CR 11, Goshen.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.