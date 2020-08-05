ELKHART — Blaine E. Kurtz, 61, of Elkhart died Aug. 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested after crashing into garage
- Four injured in single-car crash
- Police: Woman arrested after chase thanked officers
- Elkhart County takes another half step toward reopening
- Mixed messages on COVID assessment
- Goshen man sentenced on two counts of rape
- Moped chase ends in arrest
- Schools, athletes get thumbs up from county health officer
- 3 more COVID deaths in Elkhart County
- Assessing COVID in county 'nearly impossible'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Concord teachers worry about back-to-school plans (24)
- On the Move (10)
- Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids' (7)
- Health officer defends in-person education decision (7)
- Data belie severity of COVID outbreak (6)
- Schools, athletes get thumbs up from county health officer (4)
- RV shipments come roaring back (3)
- Goshen man arrested after chase, crash (3)
- Goshen council hears grim economic forecast (2)
- Company volunteers lift nonprofits (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.