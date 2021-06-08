ELKHART — Blaine D. Fisher, known to many as Blainard or Bubby, was born on June 7, 2002, at Elkhart General Hospital. Blaine was a son, brother, and friend whose life was tragically taken away from us on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Blaine was genuine, loyal and honest. He was a good friend to many. He was passionate toward his beliefs and working on building his future as an adult. He held several roles over the last several years, but the one he will be most remembered for is that of a preschool teacher. He spent his days working with impressionable preschoolers and school-aged children at Foundations Child Care Center.
