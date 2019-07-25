BILLY R. STRAIN Oct. 7, 1926 - July 24, 2019

ELKHART — Billy Ray Strain, 92, of Elkhart, passed away at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Oct. 7, 1926, in Humboldt, Tennessee, to Robert Elmer and Zadie Carl (Massingill) Strain.
On Oct. 22, 1945, he married Reva Morris Colston. She preceded him in death May 26, 2010.
Surviving are three children, Deborah Kay Ernsberger of Elkhart, Delain Dillon of New Port Richey, Florida and David (Pamela) Chastain of Warsaw; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Kenneth Elmer (who died on Feb. 4, 2007); son-in-law Michael (Frogg) Ernsberger (2003); four brothers; and three sisters.
Billy was an U.S. Army veteran serving in Wordl War II. and was a member of the Osceola First General Baptist Church.
He retired in 1980 from Bendix Corp. in South Bend where he worked in the Missile Plant for more than 30 years.
After his retirement he moved back to Tennessee where he cared for family members, enjoyed raising cattle, serving as town sheriff, was a volunteer firefighter, and drove a school bus.
He returned to Indiana in 2000.
Funeral services for Billy will be at 1 p.m. Friday July 26, at the First General Baptist Church, 11101 McKinley Highway, Osceola.
Pastor Tom Entinghe will preside burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Osceola American Legion Post No. 308.
Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
