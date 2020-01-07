BILLY L. HOLLAR Dec. 10, 1944 - Jan. 4, 2020

NAPPANEE — Billy L. Hollar, 75, of Nappanee, passed away surrounded by his family, at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Elkhart Hospice House after short illness.
He was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Betty (Zimmer) Hollar.
He was raised by Donavan and Myrtle Hollar.
On May 16, 1981, he married Jan Johnston in Nappanee.
He was a 1963 graduate of Nappanee High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp serving in VietNam.
He retired in 2008 from Monaco and then went to work at Grrreat Creations and retired from there in 2019.
Billy was a member of the Nappanee American Legion and the Bremen VFW.
Surviving are his wife, Jan Hollar; daughters Belinda (Samir) El Bodali of Warsaw and Shanin (Pete) Lawrence of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren Zane, Brianna, Zeke, Abigail, Savannah and Brance; great-granddaughters Genevie and Hadley; brothers Mike (Donita) Hollar of Nappanee and Pete (Lisa) Nesbitt of Rome City; sisters Connie (John) Moor of Fort Wayne, Nancy Amstutz of Rome City, Deb Nesbitt of Avilla, Cindy (Chuck) Roberts of Fort Wayne and Tonya (Rex) Fulk of Kendallville; and half brother Garry Ringler of Syracuse.
He was preceded in death by son, Terry Hollar, grandson Slayton Willis and brother Raymond “Butch” Hollar.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and for one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 8. The Rev. Kevin Reed, Nappanee United Methodist Church, will officiate and burial will be in Stony Point Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee American Legion or Greyt Angels Greyhound Adoption.
