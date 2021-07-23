A memorial service to celebrate the life of Billy J. Moore will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 4206 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, Indiana. Billy died Dec. 1, 2020; he was 89.
