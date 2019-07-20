BILLY G. HOLLIS March 21,1938 - July 18, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Billy Gene Hollis, 81, of Edwardsburg, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Billy was born March 21, 1938, to the late Virgil and Viola (Hargrove) Hollis.
Surviving are his daughter, Kim (Jon) Silveus of Granger, grandchildren Joshua and Jason Silveus and Crystal (Brandon) Pannabecker and great-grandchildren Kyle and Emma.
Also surviving are his siblings, Marvin Miller, Phyllis (H.B.) Carr, Virgil “Buddy” (Marilyn) Hollis, Mark (Sonja) Hollis, Donald (Dottie) Hollis and Billy Rink.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jane Hollis and his sister, Mary Jane Lee.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, July 22, at the Cedar Road Missionary Church in Osceola.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
For the full obituary, visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
