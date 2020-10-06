ANNAPOLIS, Md. — To my loving Mother Billie Jean Green, The Queen. A woman who relentlessly cared and gave all that she had to this world, her marriage, her children, and her career. A woman who lived with passion and spread kindness. She lit up the room with her love and laughter. Billie Jean exemplified Christ’s love in everything that she did. She was selfless and sacrificed often.
Billie Jean passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in Annapolis, with her loving family by her side; she was 80.
