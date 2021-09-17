A celebration of life gathering for Billie Campbell will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with services at 1 p.m., at Walley Mills Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart. Burial will be after the service at Rice Cemetery where full military and police honors will be rendered. Billie’s full obituary is at www.wmzfh.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart FOP. Billie passed away Jan. 6, 2021; he was 93.

