BILL S. ROBINSON Oct. 3, 1952 - July 27, 2019

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Bill Steven “Steve” Robinson, 66, of Three Rivers, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 27, 2019, in South Bend.
He was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Elkhart, the son of Billie and Saundra (Reed) Robinson.
He worked in woodworking his entire life.
In his free time he enjoyed watching the Chicago cubs and Notre Dame football, hunting, snowmobiling, mushroom hunting and many other things outdoors.
He was a very proud grandfather and loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.
He was preceded in his passing by his father, Billie Robinson and his mother, Saundra Redemsky and a niece, Tamara Robinson.
Left to cherish Steve’s memory are his stepmother, Cynthia (Bill) Robinson; children Derek (Jade) Robinson and Heidi Robinson; grandchildren Paige, Brent, Brenden, Jaden and Westin; great- grandchildren, Jordan and Sawyer; siblings Keith (Rhonda) Robinson, James Robinson, Todd (Patty) Mooth and Shaun (Shelly) Mooth; and his faithful dog, Gunner.
In accordance with Steve’s wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will begin with visitation at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life at noon Friday, Aug. 2, at Celebrate 1 Church, 58385 Kerr Creek Road, Three Rivers, MI 49093, with Pastor Jerry Solis officiating.
Memorials made in Steve’s memory may be directed to the family c/o Heidi Robinson. Envelopes will be available at the church and Hohner Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.