Beverly J. LeCount, 90, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Valley View Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart student graduating with perfect attendance since kindergarten
- 3 new principals named for Elkhart Schools
- Elkhart says no to new Dollar General
- Man receives life sentence for torture-murder
- Accused driver in fatal crash appears in court
- Blaine D. Fisher
- Courthouse flagpole to come down to earth
- Court records reveal details of fatal hit-run
- Elkhart man accused of beating toddler unconscious
- Developers listen to neighbors, win support for homes at Lexington Landing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Indiana Attorney General: Full voucher program will ensure true liberty in education (5)
- Goshen offers vaccination incentives to city workers (4)
- Judge orders Goshen couple to remove yard signs (3)
- RV shipment records broken for six straight months (3)
- Local veteran inducted into Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund program (3)
- Elkhart High celebrates inaugural Class of '21 (3)
- Elkhart man admits to armed robbery (2)
- Motorcyclist dies following crash with semi (2)
- Goshen denies parking material variance for Keystone (2)
- Man arrested after reports of shots fired (2)
- High schools outline commencement plans (2)
- Man admits to murder; molestation charges to be dropped (2)
- Elkhart student graduating with perfect attendance since kindergarten (2)
- Goshen adopts Climate Action Plan (1)
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run (1)
- Elkhart man accused of child molesting (1)
- 3 arrested for drugs after search of home (1)
- Former mayor David Miller loved Elkhart 'with a passion' (1)
- Goshen's personalized old-school bike manufacturer launches biggest machine yet (1)
- Guy L. Shepherd (1)
- Elkhart says no to new Dollar General (1)
- New kayak launches improve access to St. Joseph River (1)
- Neighborhood needs identified in Prairie Creek Run study (1)
- Bobbi Joanne (McCollough) Areaux (1)
- CDC returning to monitor area's low vaccine uptake (1)
- High-speed chase with stolen SUV ends in arrest (1)
- 2 injured when fire destroys commercial building (1)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
what is a "crash" can? maybe where people "crash" when they are hungover??
-
SanFran Kid said:
Never should have got rid of Blue Blazers,a total unique,and original name,Lions,dime a dozen,Bought lightbulbs from Elkhart Lions
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.