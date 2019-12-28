BEVERLY J. HIBSHMAN July 26, 1951 - Dec. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Beverly Jean Hibshman, 68, passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at her home in Elkhart.
She was born July 26, 1951, in South Bend, to the late Robert G. Thorne and De Ville J. (Hatton) Hartman.
Surviving are two children, Stephanie (Brian) Ostrom and Stacy (Timothy) Reed and three grandchildren, Christopher Hibshman, Cole Hibshman and Clayton Reed. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Brendyn, Haileigh, Bentley, three siblings, Barb Martin, Johnny Wodtkey, Gail (C.J.) Picking and numerous other family members.
Beverly enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time and loved children.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 1 p.m. celebration of life service Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Lakeland Hospice.
