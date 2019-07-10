LEO — Beverly Ann Van Harlingen, 76, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Leo.
She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
Beverly worked as a nurse with Elkhart General Hospital and area nursing homes.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Marilyn) Van Harlingen of Torrance, California and Jennifer (John) Thonert of Fort Wayne and four grandchildren, Allison, Andrew, Jackson, and Jillian.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
