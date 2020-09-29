UNION, Mich. — Beverly A. Pegalow, 86, of Union, passed on Sept. 25, 2020, after an illness.
She was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Union, the daughter of Fred and Eva Phillips and lived in this area all of her life. She was the former clerk of Porter Township, Union, associated with the Cass County District Library in establishing a library in Mason Township, and lastly worked for the Konnecks at Sunshine Catering.
