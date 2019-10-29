BETTY M. IAVAGNILIO Feb. 18, 1923 - Oct. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Betty Marie Iavagnilio, 96, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her son’s home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1923, in Elkhart, to Oscar Kurtz and Alice Johnson.
Betty was raised in Elkhart County and attended Elkhart High School.
She worked at CTS as an assembler for many years.
Betty was a proud member of Quarter Century Club.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with family.
Betty is survived by her son, Michael J. (Linda) Iavagnilio of Elkhart; grandchildren Mark Iavagnilio, Nichole (John) Metz, Jonathan (Brandy) Iavagnilio, Tamara (Jason) Rorie, and Angela (Josh) Havens; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael D. Iavagnilio; daughter Nancy Mikev; parents; brothers Gordon, Donald and George (Davenport) Kurtz; and sisters, Priscilla and Doris.
Thank you to the Center For Hospice Care for their excellent care for Betty.
Funeral service with be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1133 Kilbourn St., Elkhart, IN 46514.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be to Augustana Lutheran Church, 1133 Kilbourn St., Elkhart, IN 46514 or Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.
To share a remembrance of Betty or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
