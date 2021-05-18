ARGYLE, Texas — Betty Lou Rohrer, 92, of Argyle, Texas, and formerly of Akron, Elkhart and Rock Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Akron, Indiana. She was the daughter of Melvin Clark and Mildred Smoker Clark, and she graduated from Akron High School in 1947. She was a member of the Church of God for many years. On Feb. 18, 1950, she married Frederick D. Rohrer and they had three children together. They lived most of their lives in Indiana, but also lived in Alaska, Florida and Texas. They especially enjoyed living on Rock Lake in their later years.
