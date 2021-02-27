ZEELAND, Mich. — Betty “Billie” Leist, 84, of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Funeral services for Billie will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at VanderLaan Funeral Home. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart, Michigan. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. Please see vanderlaanfuneralhome.com for more details.
