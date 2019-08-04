BETTY L. LOSEE Oct. 14, 1930 - Aug. 3, 2019

ELKHART — Betty L. Losee, 88, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019.
She is survived by son Dennis and wife (Jodi) Losee and son Mark and significant other (Sheila) Losee; grandson Jason and wife (Lorri) Losee; great-granddaughters Addison and Ashton; grandson Brandon and wife (Ashley) Losee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Wilbur, and son Brian.
She was a member of Central Christian Church and Delta Theta Chi Sorority for 50 years.
She enjoyed music, many years at the lake and keeping up with her boys.
She will be dearly missed!
Family services will be private.
There will be no public visitation.
Burial will be in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Central Christian Church, 418 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
