BETTY L. GRIFFIN Sept. 12, 1939 - Jan. 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA — Betty Lou Griffin, 80, passed away about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
She was born, in Marion, Sept. 12, 1939, to Albert and Frances (McGriff) Long.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Simpkins; second husband, Donald Jay Griffin; her son, Mark Eugene Simpkins; daughters Elizabeth Lou Griffin and Pamala Ann Griffin; and her sister, Margie Long.
She is survived by a sister, Sondra (Terry) Haynes of Elkhart; daughter, Tonie (Eugene) Ritchie of Tippecanoe and her son, Timothy (Holly) Griffin of Carmel; along with three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty is also survived by countless individuals whose lives have been touched in some way by her kindness and generosity. Her empathy was boundless, and her desire to help other people remained strong even as her own health declined.
Her faith and her sense of humor saw her through tough times, and she was never down for long. A tall glass of iced coffee was usually all it took to put a smile on her face.
Her dedication to the people in her life was a gift that will remain with them forever, and in that sense, Betty will remain with them too.
A private service will be at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made to Faith Mission of Elkhart or the charity of your choice.
Betty’s family has entrusted care and arrangements to Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.