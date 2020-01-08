BETTY J. UNVERRICH Nov. 6, 1921 - Jan. 2, 2020

ELKHART — Betty Joyce Unverrich, 98, of Elkhart, passed to her rest Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Greenleaf Health Campus after a brief illness.
Betty was born Nov. 6, 1921, in Elkhart, to the late Ralph and Doris T. (Schultz) Rohleder.
She married Ward L. Unverrich on June 7, 1946, in Milwaukee; he died July 7, 2001.
Surviving are cousins, Robert Blue, Marilyn (George) Buckhold, Howard Rohleder and other relatives and her many friends from the Elkhart Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.
She was preceded in death by her sister, June Emerick.
Betty graduated from Elkhart High School in 1940.
She was a homemaker and one of the original members of the Elkhart Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She was very involved in bible and ministry with the congregation.
Funeral services for Betty will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with visitation one hour prior at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Elder Volodia Dolzan will officiate.
Private burial will be in Rice Cemetery.
