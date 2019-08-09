BETTY J. HERSHBERGER Jan. 30, 1933 - Aug. 8, 2019

GOSHEN — Betty J. Hershberger, 86, of Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Greenhouse Village of Goshen in Strawberry Fields.
She was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Goshen, to Louis and Bertha (Leatherman) Bickel.
On Sept. 30, 1950, she married Albert R. Hershberger. He died July 10, 2017.
Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Craig) Dickison, Linda (Dave) Wright and Laura (Doug) Weaver, all of Goshen; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine siblings.
A loving homemaker, she enjoyed working in the cafeteria for Goshen Community Schools.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, where a 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be conducted.
Travis Vander Reyden will officiate.
Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
