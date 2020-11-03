SOUTH BEND — Betty Carol Secor was born on March 3, 1933, in rural Goshen. She was the daughter of Vernon and Fannie Miller. Betty was a graduate of Concord High School.
She loved to learn and pursued her interest in art, music and her professional skills as a secretary. Her cheerful manner, organizational skill and attention to detail opened up employment opportunities in many areas. She was employed in the Fairfield and Goshen Schools, World Missionary Press and Custom Crest. She also held several offices as a member of the Professional Secretaries Association Maple Leaf Chapter as well as the Red Hat Society.
