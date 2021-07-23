Betty Ann “B.A.” Pion, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away July 20, 2021.
Born on March 1, 1926, in Newport News, Virginia, to Orion and Anne Brooks, Betty spent her youth enjoying the Chesapeake shore and the beauty of Virginia. As a 19-year-old war bride, she moved to Fort Wayne. She raised her two daughters, kept the cleanest house in town, washed and ironed all clothes available and loved nothing more than clean windows. She adored a good cashmere sweater, sales with coupons, shopping trips to Susan’s Boutique, and fashionable necklaces. She was a patient wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful friend. The last three years of her life, she was blessed to have Sarah (granddaughter-in-law) live with her. They were the best graduate school roommates ever!
