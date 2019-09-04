BETTY A. MABIE June 2, 1941 - Aug. 31, 2019

OSCEOLA — Betty Ann (Master) Mabie, 78, of Osceola, passed away at 4:16 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in her home, after a 6-year battle with cancer.
Betty was born June 2, 1941, in Elkhart, to Lester and Grace (Eggleston) Master, the oldest of seven siblings. Surviving are Pamela (Kenneth) Kauffman, Joyce (Roger) Kauffman, Rita (Roger) Hershberger, Susan (George) Perez and Rhonda (Loren) Bixler, all of Goshen.
A brother, Douglas, preceded her in death. Also preceding in death were her parents and her husband.
Betty graduated from Goshen High School in 1959.
She married Arden E. Mabie on Oct. 18, 1969, in Elkhart.
Her favorite job was as a “People Pleaser” at Penguin Point, Elkhart, for 30 years.
She was devoted to her family.
Surviving are a son, Grant (Joy Heim) Mabie, of Indianapolis; daughters Coral (Lio Rivera) Mabie, of Grand Prairie, Texas, Leslie (Deron) Kosloski of South Bend and Charlene (Jim Harris) Mabie of Osceola; 12 grandchildren, May Mabie, Julian Mabie, Natalia Mabie, Ron (Ngoc) Swan, Bryan (Amanda) Swan, Natasha (Josh) Wolf, Tiffany (Jeremiah) Brownbridge, Megan (Eric) Holt, Joshua Mabie, Steven (Sara Hachey) Mabie, Alyssa (Howard) Maddox and David (Alex) Spears; and 24 great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. Mark Missionary Church, 55240 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Relay for Life of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
