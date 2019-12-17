BETTY A. HATHAWAY Dec. 4, 1951 - Dec. 15, 2019

GOSHEN — Betty Ann Hathaway, 68, of Goshen, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Gary, to Robert and Katherine (Guth) Ernst.
Survivors include a son, James (Melissa) Hathaway of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Amber Wakeman, Tyler Hathaway and Jacob Prowett; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine (David Pebble) Cripe of Goshen and Jean (Irwin) Bircher of Hobart; and a brother, Lee (Debbie) Ernst of Sebring, Florida.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Ernst.
A longtime Goshen resident, she worked at Goshen Rubber for 20 years and 10 years with the Florida school system in Zephyr Hills.
Her hobbies included sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held after the first of the year in Oakridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
