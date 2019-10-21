ELKHART — Bette L. Henderson, 79, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Bette was born Feb. 21, 1940, to the late Glenn R. and Eleanor M. (Shaffer) Donaldson.
She married the Rev. Charles O. Henderson Jr. on Dec. 8, 1956; he died Nov. 27, 2007.
Surviving are four children, Charles O. (Teri P.) Henderson III, Michael J. (Melissa S.) Henderson, Leslie A. (Raymond P.) Statler and Diane Y. (Randy) Weber; also 16 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and her sister, Kay Plazio.
In addition to her parents and husband, an infant son, Sean David Henderson preceded her in death.
Bette was a loving homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a ceramic teacher and a craft artist.
She was a skilled seamstress and pattern quilt maker.
Per her wishes cremation was chosen.
Private family burial will be in Little Pine Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
