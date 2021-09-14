Beth A. Pocza, 58, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
She was born to Harry and Shirley Hively on May 2, 1963, in Elkhart, Indiana. Beth graduated from Ball State University in 1985. She married Frank Pocza on June 20, 1987, in Elkhart, Indiana, and resided in Granger, Indiana, for 20 years.
