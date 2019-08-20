BERNARD A. BYRD July 31, 1922 - Aug. 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Bernard A. Byrd, 97, of Mishawaka passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Southfield Village in South Bend.
Bernard was born on July 31, 1922, in Champaign, Illinois, to Banford and Lona (Phillipe) Byrd. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Juanita Leintz, Jean Gunnett and Helen Tresner, and son, Joseph Allen Byrd (Myrna Rhees).
On Jan. 18, 1942, in Mishawaka he married Anna Marie Gunnett; she preceded him in death on May 4, 2011.
Surviving are a son, Richard James Byrd; daughter-in-law, Myrna; grandchildren, Roc Anthony (Karlene Shelley), Kelley Ann Corbray, Scott Allen (Kimberly Rafool) and Randy James Byrd. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Roc: Joseph, Sarah Ernst (Colin), Benjamin, Gabriel, Joshua; Kelly: Gary, Geanette, Jamie, Annie, Travis; Scott: Elizabeth, Alexander, Nicholas; Randy: Zachary, Katlyn, Devin. Surviving great-great- grandchildren are Peyton (Joseph), Donavin and Cameron (Katlyn) and Cade (Geanette) and Juliette Jonelle Ernst and sisters, Rosemary Byrd and Dolores Calhoun.
Bernard was a self-employed farmer for 48 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (472nd Field Artillery) during World War II. After the war, he worked for American Wheelabrator for six years and Studebaker for four years while starting his farm.
Bernard was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Mishawaka, life member Indiana State DAV 13 since 1972, American Legion Post 210 (Middlebury) since 1994 and St. Joseph County Farm Bureau since 1983 where he chaired numerous committees. He was also active in the Numismatic of South Bend since 1971, where he was vice chairman and president and the St. Joseph County Soil and Water Conservation District for 12 years where he served as chairman.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 437 E Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, where Military Rites will be given by VFW Post 360/American Legion Post 161 burial team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or VFW Post 360, 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
