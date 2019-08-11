BENJAMIN B. SCHWARTZ June 11, 1948 - Aug. 7, 2019

ELKHART — Benjamin B. Schwartz, 71, of Elkhart, passed away at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by love and his family, after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Ben was born June 11, 1948, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to Donald F. and LaVonne I. (Crandall) Schwartz.
On Oct. 14, 1979, in Elkhart, he married the love of his life, Sue E. (Lipp) Lovette. She survives with their two children, Jennifer (Kevin) Sharp and Zachary Schwartz (fiancée Melissa Morey), along with several grandchildren whom he adored and dedicated his life to.
Also surviving are a brother, Jeff Schwartz and several nieces and nephews.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dan and Rick and sister Marie.
Ben graduated from Elkhart High School in 1966 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the Army, he worked at Crosbie Foundry until his death.
Ben was an avid golfer and briefly coached boys golf at Elkhart Central. He also enjoyed fishing with his wife on Rice Lake in Ontario, Canada for the last 18 years and enthusiastically included and taught his grandchildren the love of the sport on memorable vacations.
He rarely missed any Elkhart Central or Elkhart Memorial basketball games and loved taking his grandchildren with him to North Side Gym.
He loved watching and talking all things baseball with his children and grandsons.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, with a service following at 7 p.m. at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Pastor Drew Richey will officiate.
At 7 p.m. military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. Please feel free to dress casually and comfortably, as that was Ben’s style.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elkhart County Humane Society, 54687 C. R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Condolences may be made online to the family at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.