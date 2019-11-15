CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Benito Edward Estrada, 6-month-old son of Jonathan Mendoza-Estrada and Roseanna (Wolfe) Mendoza-Estrada of Cassopolis, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at his residence Nov. 7, 2019.
He was born May 14, 2019, in Elkhart.
Surviving are his parents; brother Mason Mendoza; sisters Cecilia and Evelyn Mendoza; grandparents Jim and Jackie Wolfe of Nappanee, Linda Minns of Elkhart, Jose abd Magdalena Torres of Elkhart; great grandfather Richard Kuhn of Leesburg; and great-grandmothers Ruth A. Wolfe and Carol Schaaf, both of Goshen.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10 – noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Burial will take place in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
