ELKHART — Beatrice R. Rodino, 89, of Elkhart, died Thursday morning, Aug. 6, 2020, at Riverside Village in Elkhart.
Beatrice was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Elkhart to the late Rudolph and Lois (Norgan) Kiebel. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Carl, Robert, John and Forrest Kiebel, and a granddaughter, Alessandria Rodino.
On Aug. 10, 1968, she married John J. Rodino. John died July 15, 1994. Surviving are a daughter, Judy (Dave) Harris of Phoenix, Arizona; two sons, John (Joyce) Rodino of Angola, Indiana, and James (Sherry) Rodino of Elkhart; six grandchildren, James, John, Jennifer and Jeffery Rodino, and Michelle and Phillip Harris; and three great-grandchildren: Francesca, Giovanni and Lucy Rodino.
Beatrice was employed for 38 years with the South Bend Medical Foundation as a phlebotomist before her retirement. She was a graduate Elkhart High School, a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church where she helped both at the school as well as at the church. She loved gardening, was an amazing cook and spending time with her grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and her cremains will be placed with her husband at Rice Cemetery. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Beatrice may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic School, 1114 S. Main St. Elkhart, IN 46516.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
