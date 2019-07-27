BARBARA LEE ROUTSON Aug. 31, 1934 - July 24, 2019

ELKHART — Barbara Lee Routson, 84, of Elkhart, passed away to be reunited with her loving husband, Larry Routson, who had passed away in 1979, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born, in Elkhart, Aug. 31, 1934, to the late Donald F. and Lena C. (Kime) Amsden.
She is survived by her son, Michael Stiffler of Elkhart; daughters Christy (Toby) Gerber of Union, Michigan and Robin (Keith) Linzy of Union; brother Jerry Wayne (Sharon) Amsden; grandchildren Phil (Emily) Gerber, Jeffrey (Paige Miller) Gerber and Christopher Gerber; and great-grandsons Payton and Ty Gerber.
Barbara Lee was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation will take place.
A visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
She will be laid to rest with her husband in Union Center Cemetery in Nappanee at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Barbara retired from Monaco Coach in 2005, where she took care of insurance and human resources activities.
She had many friends who continue to meet for lunch on a regular basis.
Barbara loved family and they were the most important in her life and her last wish was for them to stick together.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
